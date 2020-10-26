Elaine Thompson
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

U.S. sets record with 7-day average of new coronavirus cases

October 26, 2020 | 8:02am
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Elaine Thompson

This comes after the U.S recorded a single-day high mark on Friday with more than 83,000 cases.