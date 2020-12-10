U.S. set to execute Brandon Bernard despite Kim Kardashian’s last-minute plea to President Trump

The Justice Department is set to execute a Texas gang member Thursday despite numerous pleas from anti-death penalty activists, including reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Brandon Bernard, who was only 18 at the time of the crime, was one of five teens involved in the 1999 killings of an Iowa religious couple whose bodies he burned in the trunk of a car. But his attorneys claim he was a low-ranking member of the street gang and set the victims’ vehicle on fire after they were likely dead.