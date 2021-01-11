January 11, 2021 | 3:25pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
U.S. set to execute 1st woman in decades as lawyers claim she has ‘severe mental illness,’ trauma from ‘lifetime of sexual torture’
The U.S. is set to execute the first woman in nearly seven decades this week despite numerous calls to stop the proceeding based on her mental health and history of abuse. Barring an unlikely last-minute intervention by federal courts or President Trump, convicted killer Lisa Montgomery will be put to death Tuesday at a federal facility in Terre Haute, Indiana.