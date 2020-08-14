U.S. confiscates Iranian gas heading for Venezuela in ‘largest-ever’ seizure of fuel shipments from Iran: officials

The United States has confiscated the cargo of four tankers that were carrying Iranian fuel shipments to Venezuela, essentially disrupting a multi-million deal in the largest-ever seizure of gas shipments from Iran, U.S. officials said Friday. The sale of more than one million barrels of petroleum was arranged by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated foreign terrorist organization, in violation of U.S.-imposed sanctions on the two countries, the Justice Department said in a news release.