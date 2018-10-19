  1. Home
Unsloppy Joes Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Ground Beef
  • 1 15 ounce can Sloppy Joe Sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese
  • 2 8 ounce cans Seamless Crescent Dough

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment or silicone mats; set aside.
  2. In a large frying pan, brown the ground beef over medium-high heat. Drain excess grease.
  3. Add sloppy joe sauce and bring to a simmer.
  4. Stir in the cheese until melted. Let cool.
  5. While the filling is cooling, unroll crescent roll sheets. Cut each sheet into 4 equal pieces. You will have 8 smaller rectangles.
  6. Place about 1/4 cup of the meat onto one half of a rectangle. Fold the other half over the meat and crimp the 3 open edges to seal. Repeat with remaining 7 pieces of dough.
  7. Place on baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until golden brown.

