Unsloppy Joes Recipe

Ingredients
- 1 pound Ground Beef
- 1 15 ounce can Sloppy Joe Sauce
- 1 1/2 cups Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese
- 2 8 ounce cans Seamless Crescent Dough
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment or silicone mats; set aside.
- In a large frying pan, brown the ground beef over medium-high heat. Drain excess grease.
- Add sloppy joe sauce and bring to a simmer.
- Stir in the cheese until melted. Let cool.
- While the filling is cooling, unroll crescent roll sheets. Cut each sheet into 4 equal pieces. You will have 8 smaller rectangles.
- Place about 1/4 cup of the meat onto one half of a rectangle. Fold the other half over the meat and crimp the 3 open edges to seal. Repeat with remaining 7 pieces of dough.
- Place on baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until golden brown.
Recommended
Demarle Silpat Non-Stick Baking Mat