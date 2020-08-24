August 24, 2020 | 9:28amFrom www.nydailynews.com
‘Unhinged’ makes $4 million in encouraging box office start as movie theaters reopen amid coronavirus with big films on horizon
For the first time in five months, there was action at many movie theaters around the U.S. over the weekend. As leading cinema chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal reopened venues in a number of states after closing down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Russell Crowe’s new road-rage thriller “Unhinged” got off to an encouraging start by making $4 million domestically between Aug. 21-23.