Unbeatable prices to start your holiday shopping

It may be the beginning of November, but if you're not already thinking about holiday shopping, it's time to start.

We've found items on sale that would make great presents for the various people on your list (or for yourself), so get yourself in the gift-giving mindset with this list of deals that will be suitable for tech-lovers, parents, pet owners, home chefs, and everyone else.

We've ordered these bargains from lowest to highest cost, so you can shop with ease while staying in your budget.



Deal of the day -- Sony 65-inch Bravia OLED TV: $1,998 (down from $3,499.99)

Many shoppers hunt for savings on TVs during the holiday season, but you don't have to wait until Black Friday to find an amazing deal. The Sony Bravia is currently 43% off, which is a significant discount on a TV with top-notch technology including immersive OLED image quality, Alexa compatibility, and an ultra-slim design. The proprietary Triluminos technology gives colors remarkable depth and clarity. Buy it on Amazon.



Prextex 100-Count String Lights: $11.95 (down from $16.99)

Now is the perfect time to stock up on Christmas lights and get a jump-start on your holiday decor. These string lights have 100 clear bulbs per strand and can be used for multiple decorating uses. They can also be used inside or outside, so you can light up the season in your yard, on your porch, and throughout your home. Buy them on Amazon.

Ulta Beauty Collection Scented Candles: Two for $20 (down from $22.50 each)

Ulta's fabulously scented soy candles are available in aromas that will have your home smelling like the holidays, no baking required. They also make nice stocking stuffers. Choose from Winter Spruce, Toasted S'mores, Frosted Berry, and Gingerbread Latte scent options. Buy them on Ulta.

Indeed Skincare: Buy one, get one 50% off

Creams, serums, treatments, oils, and more -- Indeed Labs offers a line of products that are formulated to nourish and hydrate skin as well as improve a variety of concerns. The products are made without harsh ingredients, so you can feel good about slathering them on your skin. Buy them on Ulta.

Sherpa Original Deluxe Pet Carrier: $23.99 (down from $73.99)

Whether you're transporting your pet to the vet or taking them on a trip, you'll need a carrier that is secure and comfortable. The Sherpa Deluxe has durable zipper closures and a soft liner, plus the soft-side construction makes it easy to carry. The size is perfect for cats and small dogs. Buy it on Chewy.

2017 DeSante Chardonnay: $28.99 (down from $45)

We've been checking out the limited run wines available on Wine Access so we can bring you savings on delicious wines from around the world. We found an excellent deal on the 2017 DeSante Chardonnay, which is made in Napa Valley and has an abundance of fruity notes that are well-balanced with just the right level of acidity. Buy it on Wine Access.

Roku Premiere: $29 (down from $39.99)

Are you looking for a simple and affordable way to stream? The Roku Premiere streaming media player is an excellent choice for beginners because it's super easy to set up with the step-by-step instructions. The Premiere model can stream 4K and HDR video and comes with an HDMI cable, all for a budget-friendly price. Buy in on Amazon.

JBL JR Kids On-ear Wireless Headphones: $39.95 (down from $49.95)

Young music enthusiasts love to slip on a pair of headphones to experience their favorite tunes, but those made for adults are bulky and uncomfortable on little ears. Fortunately, JR wireless headphones by JBL are lightweight and scaled-down in size for small heads, plus they come with special technology to keep sounds to levels that protect hearing so kids can rock on safely. Buy them on Amazon.

Marquis by Waterford Markham Drinkware Collection: $39.99 (down from $100)

Special times with special people deserve out-of-the-ordinary drinkware. Whether you're sipping cocktails or toasting champagne, the crystal Markham drinkware collection is made for celebrating. Choose a set of four from a variety of glasses, flutes, goblets, and more, all with gorgeous, light-catching etchings. Buy them on Macy's.

Nordstrom Lazy Days Faux Fur Throw Blanket: $49.49 (down from $99)

Winter days were made for curling up under a soft, warm blanket, like this plush faux-fur throw. It also makes a thoughtful Christmas gift for just about anyone on your list, so we think you should go ahead and buy it while it's on sale. Buy it on Nordstrom.

Frisco 72-in Cat Tree: $65.99 (down from $76.14)

Climbing, scratching, hiding, and napping -- this feature-packed cat tree has everything your cat needs to act upon their feline instincts. It has ramps, toys, hiding places, perches, and scratching posts all situated on a 72-inch frame. Buy it on Chewy.

Amazon Echo (2nd Gen), Limited Oak Finish: $69.99 (down from $119.99)

Built-in Alexa, excellent sound quality, and stylish looks: The Amazon Echo 2nd Gen offers all of these features in a limited-edition oak model that's on sale for a savings of 42%. Although it's the previous generation of the brand's beloved smart speakers, if offers impressive technology and is easy to set up and use, making it a great choice for anyone who is new to Echo devices. Buy it on Amazon.

London Fog Oxford II Luggage Collection: $109.99 - $219.99 (down from $220 - $440)

Whether you'll just be traveling this holiday or you take frequent business trips, heavy-duty luggage will help you get there. Pieces of the London Fog Oxford II collection are currently 50% off from Macy's, plus you can save an additional 30% with the FRIEND promo code. You can choose from small soft-side duffel and carry-on bags, roomy hard-side uprights, or you can invest in the entire set. Buy them on Macy's.

Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor: $164.98 (down from $229.99)

When you bring your newborn home, you want to keep a close watch on them even when they're sound asleep. Infant Optics gets how new parents feel, and the brand's DXR-8 baby monitor is designed to make it easy to keep an eye on your little one. This award-winning model offers features parents love, including tilt, zoom, and pan functions, two-way talk, and privacy-protected technology. Buy it on Amazon.

Samsung 2.1 Soundbar: $167.99 (down from $199.99)

Even a reasonably priced soundbar can take your TV's audio capabilities to the next level. Bluetooth connectivity, a wireless subwoofer, rich and balanced audio, and sound-boosting game mode are impressive features for a model that's less than $200, but you'll find those and more on Samsung's 2.1 Soundbar. Buy it on Amazon.

Shark Rotator Professional Upright Vacuum: $199.99 (down from $299.99)

Get your floors holiday-ready (and keep them that way) with this powerful vacuum by Shark. The Rotator Professional delivers reliable suction that eliminates dirt on carpet and hard floors, plus extras like pet tools and a lift-away canister make this model an extremely versatile cleaning machine. Buy it on Amazon.

National Christmas Tree Company 7.5 Foot "Feel Real" Douglas Fir Tree: $246.52 ( down from $469.99)

When you deck the halls with a tree made by the National Christmas Tree Company, you can enjoy the convenience of an artificial tree without giving up the authentic looks you love. That's because models like the "Feel Real" Douglas Fir are made to look just like an evergreen and feel like real pine branches. Buy it on Amazon.

Canyon 6-piece Dining Set: $999 (down from $1,944)

Are you planning on having dinners with family and friends this holiday season? If so, you can spruce up your dining room and save 48% on the beautiful six-piece dining set by Canyon. It has a traditional, rustic appeal that looks great in classic and contemporary homes, and it's constructed of durable acacia wood. In addition to a table and four chairs, it comes with a spacious bench. Buy it on Macy's.

