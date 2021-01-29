Unbeatable end-of-month deals, including a discounted iPhone 12

What better way to cap off the first month of the year than with some notable savings? We picked out discounts on some fun appliances around the kitchen like an Instant Pot multi-cooker and a Rachal Ray cookware set, some flashy electronic toys from Bose and LG, and some great items to prepare you for Valentine’s Day gifting.

Check out these deals before they’re gone and capitalize on the savings.

iPhone 12: Various savings available at Best Buy

Have you been thinking about buying a new iPhone? Best Buy is currently offering savings up to $600 off your favorite model, from the Mini to the Pro Max. Choose your phone, pick your carrier, and select your specifications, then cash in on the savings.

Rachael Ray Cucina 12-Piece Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set: $132.99 at Amazon (was $360)

You can cook worry-free with Cucina cookware that features a nonstick coating free of PFOA, lead, and cadmium. This set includes versatile pots, pans, and lids — 12 pieces in all — for an affordable sale price. We also love the set is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Quart Multi-Cooker: $89.99 at Kohl's (was $129.99)

Whatever you like to cook, and however you like to cook it, an Instant Pot has you covered. Not only is the Duo Nova one of the more affordable Instant Pots, but it has seven popular functions with straightforward button controls to allow you to easily steam, saute, slow cook, and more.

Bose Home Speaker 300: $199 at Amazon (was $259)

Don't let the reasonably compact size fool you. The Bose Home Speaker 300 can really rock. It produces bold, balanced sound and impressive bass that achieves the high-quality, room-filling audio that you would expect from the brand. It also is equipped with Amazon Alexa and WiFi connectivity for smart, voice-controlled entertainment.

LG 75-Inch NanoCell 80 Series Smart TV: $999.99 at Best Buy (was $1,499.99)

LG's proprietary color-enhancing NanoCell technology makes colors so bright and vivid that you'll look forward to binge-watching your favorite shows. You’ll get home entertainment that rivals what you experience at movie theaters with its 75-inch screen and 4K resolution.

iRobot Roomba e5: $249.99 at Home Depot (was $349.99)

If you didn't think a robotic vacuum could handle the pet cleanup tasks in your home, check out the Roomba e5. Pet hair, kibble, and litter don’t stand a chance against this model's powerful suction and filtration. What's more, it's effective at cleaning all types of floors and offers voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Braun 10-Cup MultiServe Coffee Maker: $159.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond (was $199.99)

Single-serve coffee makers are great, but they aren't for everyone, especially consumers who require multiple cups for family and friends. That's where the MultiServe comes in. With a 10-cup capacity, customize controls, and fast brewing, it's built to please large groups of coffee lovers.

2019 Cristom Vineyards Pinot Noir: $30 at Wine Access (was $60)

If you love a Pinot Noir with vibrant fruit intensity, chances are this bottle will impress you. Cranberry, strawberry, and cherry notes are followed by a dry finish, so it pairs nicely with just about any main course. Indulge now and save 50% off the list price.

Origins Cleansing and Radiance Booster Trio: $13 at Ulta ($37 value)

This collection of Origins products cleanses, brightens, and hydrates to revitalize your look. It includes a cleanser, moisturizer, and eye cream that are made with ingredients that give skin a healthy glow.

Mammut Men's Trovat Advanced High GTX Boots: $199.20 at Backcountry (were $249)

These boots are made for those who love to explore regardless of weather conditions. Durable traction provides stability on challenging terrain while Leather and Gore-Tex construction offer durability and keep feet dry. Expect a flexible fit with excellent support and comfort for day hikes or overnight trips.

George Foreman 9-Serving Electric Grill: $59.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $79.99)

You don't have to let winter weather stop you from enjoying grilled cuisine. This George Foreman grill is easy to use and can prepare servings for up to nine people. The nonstick surface is also simple to clean, and the trim build won't take up a lot of storage space.

The Big One Waterproof Mattress Pad: $20.39-$35.69 at Kohl's (was $39.99-$69.99)

Protecting your home mattress is as easy as covering them with waterproof mattress pads. Fortunately, these come in versatile sizes to fit twin- to king-sized beds, so it’s easy to find a perfect fit.

iTouchless 13-Gallon Stainless Steel Automatic Trash Can: $67.97 at Amazon (was $99)

There's no reason for your trash should detract from your kitchen decor. Not only does this iTouchless model boast modern steel construction, but it features automatic motion-detected operation so you don't need to make contact to discard trash. The built-in carbon filtration controls odors, too.

Stoic Women's Ski/Snow Color Block Jacket: $59.98-$74.98 at Backcountry (was $149.95)

We love the features this jacket offers when it comes to locking in warmth for enjoying wintertime fun. Its outer material resists rain, snow, and wind, plus comes with adjustable cuffs, hem, and hood for a comfortable, cold-resisting fit.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.