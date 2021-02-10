Unbeatable deals on tech and home goods

Being at home more can lead to seemingly endless chores: keeping floors clean while there’s more foot traffic, trying to get work tasks done without the ideal office setup and prepping most (if not all) of your meals and snacks at home.

This week, we found deals on products that will help with your productivity — whether that means work performance or home tasks — as well as products that will just make you feel good.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $599 at Best Buy (was $959)

You may have a hard time deciding what you like most about the Surface Pro 7 – The powerful 10th gen Intel Core processor? Its dynamic self-adjusting PixelSense display? Or maybe the lightweight construction? They are all reasons to invest in this must-have device that’s currently on sale at Best Buy.

Bissell ICONpet Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $299.99 at Amazon (was $399.99)

Pet messes are no match for the ICONpet Pro stick vac that's powered by a rechargeable lithium battery for cord-free operation. We also like that it easily converts to a handheld that makes easy work of tidying up around food bowls, litter boxes and other hard-to-reach spaces.

HP Smart Tank Plus 651 Wireless All-In-One Printer: $379.99 at HP (was $449.99)

It's essential to have a printer for your work-at-home printing needs. The Smart Tank Plus 651 by HP has a refillable tank and comes with a two-year supply of ink to get you started. It's versatile too, as it prints, faxes copies and scans, plus it has reliable WiFi for remote printing.

Echo Show 8 with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera: $89.99 at Amazon (was $164.98)

The deal on this smart bundle is unbeatable, as you'll get the Echo Show 8 smart speaker plus the Blink Mini security camera. The Show 8 works with Alexa to find your favorite content fast, while you can use the Blink Mini to keep an eye on your home's interior while you are away.

Lord Jones High CBD Heavy Duty Chill Balm: $53 at Sephora (was $75)

CBD is more popular than ever for the many benefits it provides, but did you know it's also available in topical form? Chill Balm is infused with CBD along with other natural ingredients that work together to moisturize skin and improve tone and texture.

Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle: $34.90 at Amazon (was $49.99)

This electric griddle may have a simple design, but it has a lot of capabilities when it comes to meal prep. The spacious cook surface heats up quickly and cooks evenly, and is great for making veggies, eggs, burgers, pancakes and more. Cleanup is easy too, thanks the nonstick surface and removable drip tray.

Mr. Coffee OneTouch CoffeeHouse Espresso and Cappuccino Machine: $237.64 at Amazon (was $359.99)

Mr. Coffee coffee makers are known for brewing delicious cups of joe, but now the company offers a machine that makes espressos, cappuccinos and lattes. It features a 19-bar pump system that brings out the best flavors of your favorite beans. It also has its own milk frother for adding the perfect finishing touch.

Simply Vera Wang 6-Piece Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Set: $$65.44 at Kohl's (was $109.99)

Nothing makes bath time better than soft and absorbent towels. This set is made of quality Egyptian cotton and includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. Stock up now on a set for each member of the family in a choice of colors to fit your décor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: $179.99 at Best Buy (was $229.99)

Who doesn't love to get something for free? Not only is the Galaxy Tab A7 on sale at Best Buy, but you'll also get six months of free access to Spotify Premium and two free months of YouTube Premium with your purchase. They’re the perfect apps to try out your new device's bold surround sound and vivid display.

Tot Tutors 2-in1 LEGO Compatible Construction Table: $47.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $59.99)

This sturdy little table provides a kid-sized surface for your toddler's favorite activities, but that's not all. Under its removable surface is a play area that's compatible with LEGO and Duplo building toys. The set includes two durable chairs.

Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop System Steam Cleaner: $99.99 at Home Depot (was $129)

A steam mop is a convenient tool for cleaning hard floors fast. The Shark Genius stands out for its double-sided touchless mop head and steam burst function that delivers a thorough clean – no dipping, wringing, or touching required.

Prada Women's Sunglasses: $149 at Macy's (were $298)

Prada offers stylish sunglasses with designs that will get you noticed. Attractive frames that look great on different face shapes and gradient lenses that block the sun make them the go-to accessory for timeless style on sunny days.

2017 Ferrer-Bobet Priorat: $38 at Wine Access (was $52)

Do you love trying international wines? Ferrer-Bobet is a bold, full-bodied red wine blend from Spain. It has flavorful notes of fruit and spice that leave a lasting impression.

Levi's Boy's 502 Taper-Fit Jeans: $21.99-$26 at Kohl's (were $42-$52)

Parents know how quickly kids outgrow jeans, so shopping sales is a money-saving move. This week, you'll find classic Levi's Jeans almost half off at Kohl's, like the popular 502s that are both comfortable and durable.

KVD Vegan Beauty: $30 at Ulta (was $45)

In the age of mask-wearing, many beauty lovers are focusing on attention-grabbing eye looks. That's why we recommend this palette that's full of matte and shimmery colors that pop. The collection is eco-friendly, as it’s made with vegan ingredients and comes in a recyclable package.

