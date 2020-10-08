Unarmed Black man Jonathan Price offered handshake, asked if officer was ‘doing good’ before cop shot him: affidavit

The unarmed Black man who was killed by a white Texas cop over the weekend had offered a handshake and asked the officer if he was “doing good” before the encounter turned deadly, according to a newly released affidavit. Jonathan Price, 31, died after being shot four times in a scene that was captured on the officer’s body-worn camera Saturday night at a gas station in Wolfe City, state prosecutors said. The footage, which has not been released, was a crucial piece of evidence leading to murder charges against the rookie cop, 22-year-old Shaun Lucas, two days after the shooting.