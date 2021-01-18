January 18, 2021 | 1:02amFrom www.nydailynews.com
U.K. plumber helps 2,000 elderly and disabled people with free repairs throughout pandemic
A plumber in the U.K. has been helping families for free throughout the pandemic, and has now racked up more than 2,000 good deeds since coronavirus started decimating the globe. He started in 2017, and since then has helped out more than 10,000 elderly and/or disabled people, after seeing someone nearly cheated out of several thousand dollars by rogue repairman.