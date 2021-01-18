January 18, 2021 | 1:54pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
UK blames ‘human error’ after some 400,000 criminal records deleted from police database
LEON NEAL
About 400,000 records were accidentally deleted from Britain’s national police computer after a “human error,” a top government official said Monday. The data, which includes DNA records and information on criminal suspects, were wiped during a “regular housekeeping process,” said Kit Malthouse, who serves as the country’s minister for crime and policing.