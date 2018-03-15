We’ve all been there. After a long night out that may or may not have been fueled by alcohol, you call on an Uber to cart you home and you sleep like a rock. Upon waking up the following day, sheer panic takes over because you can’t seem to find your… Star Wars Encyclopedia? Believe it or not, that’s only one of the 50 outrageous objects left behind in Uber cabs catalogued in the California-based transportation network’s newest “Lost and Found Index.”

The most commonly left-behind items include your run-of-the-mill phones, wallets, keys, and e-cigarettes, but things start to get a little freaky (and food-y) with the more peculiar possessions misplaced by riders in 2017. Detox tea, a Burger King visor, a fly fishing rod, a butcher knife, an order of nuggets with large fries, an emoji lunchbox, and a slice of pizza were listed among the most bizarre items abandoned — though to be honest, that last one isn’t too far-fetched.

Non-food-related items included divorce papers, gold and diamond grills, a letter from someone’s boyfriend in jail, a flat-screen TV, a cat carrier, hair extensions, a bulletproof vest, a jetpack, a leaf blower, and someone’s brother. (What?)

People in DuBois, Pennsylvania, take the cake for most forgetful riders (actually, they left the cake in the cab), followed by Athens, Georgia, and Stillwater, Oklahoma. The most common times for items to be reported missing were Saturdays and Sundays between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., while the fewest missing items were reported on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Commuters seem to remember their belongings on the way to work, but Uber also reports an increase in lost items on the way home or to happy hour (between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.). At least there hasn’t been a spike in consumers drunkenly ordering 300-mile, $1,635 rides up the East Coast.

While we can’t say for certain that these items were left behind by people who weren’t exactly sober, the late-night and early-morning weekend data points toward that conclusion. If you plan on taking an Uber after saucing it up at the bar, make sure you give yourself a thorough pat down before you exit the vehicle — and don’t leave your 99-cent pizza in the back seat.

For more inebriated eats near and far, check out these drunk munchies from around the world.