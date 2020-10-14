David Zalubowski
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Two-time Idaho gubernatorial hopeful charged in 1984 kidnapping, murder of young girl

October 14, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Jami Ganz
David Zalubowski

Jonelle Matthews, 12, was kidnapped and murdered in 1984. Her remains were found last year.