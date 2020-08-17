August 17, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Two Portland cops taken to hospital after being hit with massive rocks during clash with protesters: police
Two Portland police officers were taken to the hospital after a group of violent protesters threw multiple rocks at them in another chaotic weekend in Oregon’s largest city, authorities said. The attack happened during a demonstration against police brutality and racial injustice late Saturday night into Sunday morning on the grounds of the Penumbra Kelly Building, which houses the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.