July 7, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Two Lysol disinfectant products ‘effectively kill’ coronavirus on surfaces, EPA tests have found
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved two Lysol disinfectant products as effective against the novel coronavirus, marking the first time a company is allowed to make such a claim on its labels. In an announcement Monday, the agency said that Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist can “safely and effectively kill” the virus on surfaces based on laboratory testing.