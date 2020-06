Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth -- short for "June Nineteenth"— dates back to 1865 when Union soldiers, led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, landed in Galveston, Texas, with news that slavery in the United States was over. Juneteenth is the oldest national celebration of the end of the legal oppressive system of racism, hatred and commerce that kept black people in captivity for more than 200 years.