Tushy bidet review

Usually, buying a freestanding bidet is pricey in itself, not to mention the bill from a plumber and the cost of construction. But the Tushy bidet, on the other hand, is an affordable option that anyone can install in 10 minutes or less.

This particular bidet was a popular gift item during the 2019 holiday season, though you may not expect this type of product to make it on people's wishlists.

Is it worth the hype and will it actually improve your next bathroom experience? Will you ultimately save money on toilet paper or spend more on your water bill?

This product piqued our interest, so we talked to BestReviews testers of the Tushy Classic about their user experience. Here's what we found.

How it works

If you don't have much experience with bidets as a point of reference, don't fret -- neither did our testers. For the most part, we asked them to compare their experience to using toilet paper.

Simply put, a bidet offers a refreshing, water-based alternative. The Tushy Classic is operated by a control panel that juts out from one side of the toilet. It features a dial with pressure and angle controls, which mimic those on premium freestanding bidets. All things considered, you're getting top-of-the-line features in a budget-friendly device.

Installation

The Tushy fits over toilets, though it's more compatible with some toilets than others. This key point was brought to our attention by one of our testers, whose bolts on one toilet were too widely spaced to accommodate the device. It did, however, fit on a second toilet they tried.

Installation is a relatively straightforward process thanks to user-friendly directions and online tutorials. Simply remove your toilet seat to attach the Tushy, then bolt it back on. The next step involves hooking up the bidet to the cold water line, which appears daunting, but proved manageable for all testers, regardless of their relative handiness.

Cost

The Tushy Classic costs $109, while the Tushy Spa, which offers a warm water option, is $119. Based on feedback from our testers, it's worth it to splurge the extra $10 and get the Tushy Spa -- unless you happen to prefer cold water. However, it's important to note that the Tushy Spa has to be near a sink in order to properly connect; so if you have a split bathroom, opt for the Classic.

Compared to our other top bidet picks, the Tushy brand is extremely affordable. To put it into perspective, the Omigo Full Featured Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat attachment will run you $649, while standalone bidets can cost $2,000 and more.

Pros

According to our tester, there's a lot to like about the Tushy Classic bidet. For one, it remains a refreshing alternative to toilet paper, which is appealing from both hygiene and sustainability perspectives. Its nozzle is self-cleaning, so it doesn't require any extra attention.

Because the Tushy is a noticeable attachment, we liked the classy color options available for the device and dials. You can choose from nine of them, which includes bamboo or rose gold finishes. This helps Tushy's bidet blend in seamlessly with the rest of your bathroom decor.

Unlike many other niche devices, there's really no learning curve with using the Tushy. Operation is simple with a well-marked dial, which is also easy to reach without much effort. As already mentioned, installation is equally easy, as it only requires minimal tool skills to handle the task on your own.

Cons

The toilet compatibility issue can be cause for concern. While one of our testers was fortunate enough to try it on a second toilet, if you have a one-toilet home -- you'll need to contact Tushy directly for adaptive accessories. Unfortunately, you won't know whether the Tushy fits for sure until you try installing it.

If you have young children, the Tushy might not be something you'd like to install in a high-traffic bathroom. While it's well-designed and sturdy for plenty of use, the control panel can be tempting for kids to examine -- which may result in tampering or damage.

Bottom line

The Tushy Classic is beginner-friendly on many levels. It's an affordable option in homes where installing a free-standing bidet isn't in the cards. It does lack a few creature comforts, such as warmed water and drying functions, but these are minor details considering the overall performance. We're big fans of bidet attachments emerging as a luxury, eco-friendly devices that will help us save money on disposable home goods.

