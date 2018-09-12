Turning 40 with style
September 12, 2018 | 9:40am
Not everyone is the type to want a party. Some people, unlike myself, do not like the attention to be turned to them. That’s my best friend Lindsey. She does and does and does EVERYTHING for EVERYONE ELSE. She is the most selfless, kind, loving person I know and I’m so lucky to have a friend like Lindsey in my life.
Lindsey and I met when we were 17 years old at Camp. She’s like a sister to me and I would do anything for her. So when her husband called and asked if I’d help him plan her 40th birthday I screamed YES OF COURSE!
