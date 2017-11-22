  1. Home
Turkey Butternut Squash and Lentil Soup

From www.foodfanatic.com by Katie Jasiewicz
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon Grapeseed Oil
  • 1 cup Butternut Squash, diced
  • 2 Carrots, diced
  • 3 stalks Celery, diced
  • 1 small White Onion, diced
  • 1 cup Autumn Blend Lentils
  • 1 teaspoon Dried Parsley
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste
  • 2 32 ounce boxes Low Sodium Chicken Broth
  • 2 cups Cooked Turkey, diced

Directions

  1. Heat a large soup pot on medium-high heat. Pour in the grapeseed oil.
  2. Place the butternut squash, carrots, celery and onions in the soup pot as well as 1/4 cup chicken broth. Place the lid on the pot and sweat vegetables for 10 minutes until softer.
  3. Add one cup of Autumn Blend Lentils, parsley, and salt and pepper to taste to the pot.
  4. Mix well and add the remaining chicken broth.
  5. Lower the burner to medium-low, and place the lid on the pot.
  6. Cook for 20 minutes, and stir occasionally.
  7. Add the turkey to the pot and simmer for 5 minutes.
  8. Ladle between bowls and enjoy immediately.

