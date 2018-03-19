Tune In on March 21 for a Live Webinar on Sustainable Foodscapes and Urban Agriculture

Join Island Press and Food Tank for a live webinar on March 21 at 2pm EST. The discussion, moderated by Danielle Nierenberg, Founder and President of Food Tank and author of Nourished Planet, is entitled “Urban Agriculture and Creating a Sustainable Foodscape.”

The webinar will feature Michael Carolan, author of No One Eats Alone¸ DC Greens Executive Director Lauren Shweder Biel, and Alice’s Garden Urban Farm Executive Director Venice Williams. The panelists will discuss how their work is creating a more just foodscape and how urban agriculture can be used as a means to bridge spatial and social distances in the food system.

Island Press seeks to understand, protect, and create solutions for the environment through various programs, authors, and partnerships.

Click here to register for the webinar.

