Tune In: BCFN International Forum On Food And Nutrition

Join the Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition (BCFN) live on Twitter on October 12, 2017, from 5:30am EST (11:30am CEST) as they present the details of their upcoming International Forum on Food and Nutrition.

The BCFN Forum is an international platform for dialogue and networking that identifies powerful ideas and concrete solutions to current environmental, health, and socioeconomic challenges affecting the food system. The forum, held in December, will bring together policymakers, the scientific community, the private sector, and civil society to share knowledge, analysis, and best practices in sustainable food and agriculture.

The eighth edition will focus on the themes of food security, climate change and migration, sustainable food systems at national and local levels, and the reform of the agricultural policy in Europe.

Join the conversation this Thursday, October 12, by using the hashtags #foodsustainability and #BCFNforum. Click here to learn more about BCFN’s eighth International Forum on Food and Nutrition.

