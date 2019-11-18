Tuesday's super roundup of deals

You don't have to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to shop worthwhile pre-holiday deals.

We found some unbeatable bargains on popular products, like an Instant Pot, an Air Fryer, a Toshiba flatscreen, Thule luggage, a GoPro camera, and more. Scroll through these sales to find something that speaks to you, whether you're shopping for yourself or someone on your holiday list.

We've ordered the deals by price, from low to high, so you can see what's in your budget and what's worth splurging on.

Deal of the day -- Instant Pot DUO80 Pressure Cooker: $99 (down from $139.95)

Preparing holiday meals is a lot of work, so anyone who will be cooking this season could use a reliable helper in the kitchen. Instant Pot makes a line of top-selling multicookers that are like seven appliances in one, and this 8-quart model is perfect for preparing large portions. Buy from Amazon.

Pearhead Be Meowy and Bright Christmas Mug: $5.20 (down from $7.95)

This mug's whimsical "Be Meowy and Bright" message makes it a fun gift or stocking stuffer for any cat lover you'll be shopping for this holiday season. It's made of durable ceramic and can hold as much as 13 ounces. Buy from Chewy.

Frisco Dog and Cat Stocking: $9.99 (buy three, get one free)

Don't forget to hang a stocking for your four-legged family member this year. With a bold pawprint, Santa will easily identify this bright red stocking as the one to stuff with treats for your dog or cat. Buy from Chewy.

Scientific Explorer My First Mind Blowing Science Science Kit: $12.99 (down from $23.99)

STEM toys are fun and educational for kids of a wide range of ages. My First Mind Blowing Science Kit is rated for children as young as six years old, and it has exciting experiments that can be done right in your kitchen. Buy from Amazon.

OPUX Insulated Wine Carrier: $18.99 - $21.99

Whether you're looking for a suitable gift for a wine enthusiast or for a handy way to tote bottles, the OPUX wine carrier is a great find. It sports a fabric exterior that looks good and an insulated lining that can maintain a chill. Choose from several attractive colors and two or three bottle designs. Buy from Amazon.

Precious Moments Snow Much Fun Snowman Serving Platter: $24.70 (down from $30.99)

This adorable snowman serving platter is one of our favorite picks for serving guests during the holiday season because of its fun pattern. We also think you'll appreciate that it's made from ceramic that's durable and safe to use in both the microwave and dishwasher. Buy from Amazon.

Juliska Twelve Days of Christmas Ceramic Bowl: $28

This holiday-themed serving bowl will make a nice addition to your table this season, as it's adorned with delicate graphics that depict the 12 days of Christmas. It's as versatile as it is festive, as you can use it in the oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher. Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Disney Princess Pop-Up Palace: $41.89 (down from $49.99)

The little princess on your Christmas list will be thrilled to find the Disney Princess Pop-Up Palace under the tree. This five-room playhouse is designed with pretty colors and fun graphics from several beloved Disney films that feature some of kids' favorite princess characters. Buy from Amazon.

J.M. Labruyere Prologue Champagne Grand Cru Brut: $50

New Year's Eve will be here before you know it, so now is a good time to stock up on an exquisite champagne that's worthy of toasting to 2020. You'll detect delicious notes of fruit and spice as you ring in the new year with J.M. Labruyere Prologue Champagne, which has earned 90 points and greater among wine critics. Buy from Wine Access.

KitchenAid 5-speed Blender: $69.99 (down from $129.99)

KitchenAid's classic 5-Speed Blender doesn't have a lot of fancy features, but it earns praise for its straightforward controls and efficient performance. Sharp stainless steel blades, stylish red finish, and a 56-ounce pitcher complete its attractive feature set. Buy from Amazon.

Epionce Renewal Facial Cream: $75.20 (down from $94)

Hyaluronic acid and nourishing plant extracts make Epionce Renewal facial cream a good choice for hydrating skin and targeting signs of aging. But it's also impressive for what it doesn't have: You'll find no parabens, sulfates, animal products, or fragrance. Buy from Dermstore.

Ninja Air Fryer: $109.99 (down from $129.99)

Ninja makes an air fryer that lives up to the brand's reputation for making full-feature appliances designed to perform. This powerful little tool produces a crispy finish on many types of foods with minimal or no oil. It boasts 1,550-watt convection hot air technology and produces temperatures of 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for customizable results. Buy from Amazon.

T3 SinglePass Luxe 1-inch Straightening & Styling Flat Iron: $119.99 (down from $180)

It doesn't matter if you like straight, wavy, or curly styles, because this high-tech flat iron can easily produce the looks you love. It delivers even, powerful heat that transforms hair quickly and effectively, and it has tourmaline ceramic technology that tames frizz for smooth results. Buy from Dermstore.

ASUS Chromebook: $217.97 (down from $229)

Popular apps, a speedy processor, and a slim, lightweight build make the ASUS Chromebook well-equipped for work and play. It's also versatile to use, as the 180-degree hinge enables it to be manipulated into multiple positions. Buy from Amazon.

Thule Subterra 22-inch Wheeled Carry-on: $239.96 (down from $299.95)

If flying is in your travel plans this holiday, you're going to need a carry-on bag that's durable and plane-friendly. The Subterra is made of tough nylon and has wheels and a telescopic handle that will help you maneuver it around the airport. The 22-inch size fits most airline's carry-on specifications. Buy from Nordstrom.

Toshiba Fire TV: $129.99 - $329.99 (down from $180 - $450)

You don't need an extra streaming device with the Toshiba Fire TV because Fire streaming capabilities are built-in and ready to deliver your favorite sports, series, movies, and more. You'll also get an Alexa-enabled remote so you can stream and enjoy without raising a finger. Choose from 32-, 43-, 50-, and 55-inch screens. Buy from Amazon.

GoPro HERO 7 Black: $305.99 (down from $399.99)

Are you looking for a memorable gift for the adventurer on your list? The HERO 7 is made for capturing adventures thanks to its impeccable stabilization system, live streaming capabilities, and excellent image quality. This rugged camera is marked down because GoPro has come out with a newer model, but it's still worth your attention and a great buy. Buy from Amazon.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: $379.99 (down from $474.99)

Don't just buy just any gift for the special foodie in your life when the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer is on sale on Macy's until Dec. 23. The 5-quart model of this must-have appliance comes with accessories and is available in several gorgeous colors. Buy from Macy's.

