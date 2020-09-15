Alex Brandon
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Trump to take questions in ABC News ‘town hall’ as debates warm-up

September 15, 2020 | 7:48pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
The Associated Press
Alex Brandon

“Well, I sort of prepare every day by just doing what I’m doing,” Trump said.