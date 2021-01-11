Getty Images
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Trump signs law that names a Detroit post office in Aretha Franklin’s honor

January 11, 2021 | 4:14pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Karu F. Daniels
Getty Images

Just before he exits The White House, Donald Trump is showing The Queen of Soul some R-E-S-P-E-C-T.