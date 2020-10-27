Spencer Platt
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Trump to New York: ‘What (the Hell!) do you have to lose?’

October 27, 2020 | 10:01am
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Dave Goldiner
Spencer Platt

The president urged New Yorkers to give him the longest of long-shot victories on Election Day.