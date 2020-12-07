Trump-loving conspiracy theorists surround Michigan secretary of state’s home after dark to protest election results

About two dozen people upset about President Trump’s electoral defeat gathered outside the home of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and shouted a series of conspiracy theories through megaphones just as her family was wrapping up their Christmas decorations late Saturday night. The protesters, some of whom were said to be armed, chanted and carried signs calling for an audit of the state’s election and baselessly accusing her of ignoring widespread voter fraud — parroting Trump’s false claims as he and many Republicans try to subvert the results of the election while sowing distrust in America’s democratic process.