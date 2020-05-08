Evan Vucci
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Trump on board with $3.9 billion bailout for MTA, NYC councilman says

May 8, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Evan Vucci

The White House is expected to inform Gov. Cuomo of Trump’s bailout support Friday afternoon.