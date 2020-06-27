Drew Angerer
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Trump backs suit to overturn Obamacare even though 23 million would lose coverage

June 27, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Drew Angerer

“It can be replaced with a FAR BETTER AND MUCH LESS EXPENSIVE ALTERNATIVE,” Trump tweeted.