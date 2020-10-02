Tasos Katopodis
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Trump and Melania test positive for COVID-19, will enter quarantine ‘immediately’

October 2, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Chris Sommerfeldt, Larry McShane
Tasos Katopodis

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"