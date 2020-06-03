Trump administration to ban Chinese airlines from flying to U.S.

June 3, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Ted S. Warren
The Trump administration will block Chinese airlines from flying into or out of the United States starting in mid-June, a retaliatory move aimed at pressuring Beijing to allow U.S. carriers to resume operations in that country. The restrictions, announced Wednesday morning, is in response to the Chinese government’s refusal to allow Delta and United Airlines to resume flights to China, which had blocked American carriers from operating in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.