June 1, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Truck driver who plowed into crowd of protesters likely ‘panicked,’ did not act intentionally: officials
The truck driver who was arrested Sunday after speeding into a crowd of peaceful demonstrators on a Minneapolis bridge does not appear to have acted intentionally, a preliminary investigation has found. Bogdan Vechirko, 35, managed to enter the highway either before or while police were closing it for traffic and was likely not expecting to see hundreds of protesters on the bridge, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington told reporters at a news conference Monday.