Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Truck carrying 20 tons of chicken manure flips on Colorado highway

August 28, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Brian Niemietz
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

A truck carrying 40,000 lbs. of chicken fertilizer flipped on a highway, reportedly caused a stink