Tropical Guacamole Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Meghan Snow
Tropical Guacamole Recipe

Tropical Guacamole Recipe

Ingredients

  • 4 Avocados, peeled and pitted
  • 1/4 Red Onion, diced
  • 1/4 cup Chopped Cilantro
  • 1/2 tablespoon Lime Juice
  • 1/2 tablespoon Coconut Water
  • 1 clove Garlic, minced
  • 1 Jalapeño, seeded and diced
  • 1/2 cup Diced Pineapple
  • 1/2 cup Diced Papaya
  • 1/2 cup Cubed Fresh Mango

Directions

  1. In a large bowl, mash avocado until desired consistency for guacamole.
  2. Stir in onion, cilantro, lime juice, coconut water, garlic, jalapeno, pineapple, papaya, and mango.
  3. Serve immediately with tortilla chips.

 

