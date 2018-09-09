Tropical Guacamole Recipe

Ingredients
- 4 Avocados, peeled and pitted
- 1/4 Red Onion, diced
- 1/4 cup Chopped Cilantro
- 1/2 tablespoon Lime Juice
- 1/2 tablespoon Coconut Water
- 1 clove Garlic, minced
- 1 Jalapeño, seeded and diced
- 1/2 cup Diced Pineapple
- 1/2 cup Diced Papaya
- 1/2 cup Cubed Fresh Mango
Directions
- In a large bowl, mash avocado until desired consistency for guacamole.
- Stir in onion, cilantro, lime juice, coconut water, garlic, jalapeno, pineapple, papaya, and mango.
- Serve immediately with tortilla chips.
