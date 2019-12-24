Tricks to cut out unhealthy food impulses

The combination of a sumptuous and relaxing holiday season with an invigorating, hopeful new year on the horizon can complicate efforts to eat healthily and stay active.

'Tis the season to indulge and seek comfort with an eye to January, where resolutions and change linger. You don't need to wait until the new year, however, to make some positive lifestyle changes -- especially when you can start practicing right now.

Avoiding food impulses and cravings is difficult year-round, and certainly not any easier during a winter season where it's cold, gray, and comfort can be sought in food.

Whether it's a resolution in the works or an impulse you're dealing with now and always, here are some tips to help you avoid that second piece of pie, slice of cake, handful of candy, or whatever is tempting you too much.

Stay balanced

One of the biggest causes of cravings is not regularly maintaining a balanced enough diet. Everything in moderation is a good starting off point, and always make sure that fruits and vegetables are a component of your meals.

Amazing Grass Green Superfood: Something like kale can easily be added to any salad, pasta, or soup in order to add nutrients. However, if you're busy or if you're a picky eater, consider a green food supplement to simplify while ensuring you're getting what you need.

Planters Mixed Nuts: Consider nuts as well; the high fat content will keep you feeling satiated, as long as you don't overindulge. Consider adding a small handful to your meals or as a snack so that you don't find yourself overly hungry, as this makes you more likely to overeat.

Beware of carbs

As tasty as they may be, avoid eating carbs by themselves. Always try to add nutrient-rich veggies to your pasta, pizza, or sandwich. Cravings can come about because you're not getting enough, but it's difficult to know exactly what you're lacking if you're not paying attention to your intake.

NAKED WHEY Grass Fed Whey Protein Powder: Balancing out carbs will help you feel fuller and less inclined to keep eating carbs, because the thing about carbs is that they make you hungry for more carbs. Consider protein powder as a meal replacement or supplement.

Metamucil Fiber: Fiber is a critical component in experiencing fullness. If you fail to feel satiated after eating or if you're having digestive issues, you might need to up your fiber through supplementation.

Manage blood sugar

Cravings will often manifest themselves as a result of too high blood sugar. This is where balance is especially important: if you're eating foods high in sugar, make sure you're compensating with other food to try to even out the spike. The most significant thing you can do, however, is reduce such foods from your diet.

Viva Naturals Organic MCT Oil: Add this to coffee or carb-heavy dishes for sustained energy and avoid the blood sugar highs and lows of a high-carb diet or to avoid cravings if you're cutting carbs from your diet.

I Quit Sugar: Your Complete 8-Week Detox Program and Cookbook: This New York Times bestseller provides a week-by-week guide to cutting sugar out of your diet. Although this may not be sustainable in the long run, it can be a good way to detox from high levels of sugar in your diet.

Evaluate your lifestyle

Maintaining a happy and healthy eating lifestyle doesn't exist in a vacuum. What you eat, how much of it you eat, and how your body processes it will be affected by exercise, sleep, and your overall mood. And all those things will affect the other in various ways too, so it takes a comprehensive and diligent work.

FitBit Versa 2: There is plenty of assistance available: a fitness tracker, for example, will monitor and record your sleep cycles, steps, and overall activity to better help you determine where you're doing well and where you're lacking when it comes to healthy habits.

Seek knowledge

There are plenty of books to learn more about how your body may create cravings and what you can do to avoid them that can help guide you to a healthy relationship with food and your body.

Mindful Eating: A Guide to Rediscovering a Healthy and Joyful Relationship with Food: This book, by Dr. Jan Bays, draws connections and correlations between a healthy mind and positive eating habits. Learning to eat mindfully can help you avoid compulsive eating habits.

The Intuitive Eating Workbook: Ten Principles for Nourishing a Healthy Relationship with Food: This is a guide that will help identify the reasons behind cravings and urges and put you in better sync with the needs and desires of your body by allowing you to investigate your body image and attitude toward food.

Listen to your body

If your cravings are a result of hunger as opposed to a psychological drive, then your body is telling you that your meals aren't sufficient enough. After eating, you should feel satisfied without being uncomfortable; full without being bloated.

You should aim to avoid dishes that make you feel uneasy or empty afterward. Take your time to enjoy a meal and don't simply scarf it down.

Be patient

There is no fad diet, no miracle cure, no pill to swallow that will instantly and irrevocably change any negative eating habits. Like most things in life, eliminating unhealthy cravings, eating better, and creating a strong connection between your mind and body takes time, effort, and surely a few stumbles along the way.

Champion the small victories you obtain day to day but know that identifying things that need to be changed, changing them, and then seeing the results of those changes takes a lot of time. Of course, it'll all be worth it in the end.

