Trendy resort wear for spring break

Spring break is right around the corner, and that means resort wear is on the mind.

If you're headed somewhere warm and tropical this spring, it's time to prepare your wardrobe.

We found some classic and trendy items, so whether you're in the market for the perfect coverup or something to wear to a tiki bar, we've got you covered.

Get ready to shed those layers and throw on some brightly colored threads and sandals in paradise.

Women's bathing suits

Sea Level Twist Front One-Piece Swimsuit: $89.95 at Nordstrom

If you're looking for a classic one-piece that offers coverage while still being sexy, we'd suggest this bathing suit from Sea Level. We love that this suit offers flattering ruching in the front and power mesh to sculpt and support.

Solid and Striped The Morgan Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom: $94 each at Saks Fifth Avenue

This two-piece by swimwear brand Solid and Striped is the trendiest bathing suit pick. Made from a velvet-like material, this lined bikini has that shimmery look that's all the rage in swimwear right now. The bottoms offer a "cheeky" fit, if you catch our meaning.

Tory Burch Print Smocked One-Piece Swimsuit: $258 at Nordstrom

Micro florals are big in swimwear this season. This suit blends together so many swimwear trends, like a belt and a deep plunge, while still maintaining the elegant look Tory Burch is known for. It's also lined and offers moderate tush coverage.

Men's bathing suits

Tommy Bahama Sea Glass Baha Classic Fit Board Shorts: $89.50 at Nordstrom

These Classic Fit Board Shorts are a great go-to for spring break. We love the pastel tones, which will make you look good whether you're laying by the pool or out surfing. These board shorts also have a number of pockets for keeping essentials within easy reach.

Bonobos Toucan Print 7-Inch Swim Trunks: $78 at Nordstrom

These toucan-clad swim trunks are a great option for a tropical getaway. We love that they're made with five percent recycled polyester. Not a fan of toucans? Bonobos makes these shorts in a variety of patterns and prints.

Women's cover-ups

Rubin Piccone Michelle Tunic Cover-Up: $88 at Nordstrom

Aiming for that effortless beachy look? This classic cover-up by Robin Piccone is perfect for everything from relaxing on the beach to running into town for a midday bite. We love that the lace-up detail in the front is adjustable.

Fraiche by J Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit: $58.80 at Nordstrom (was $98)

This super soft and stretchy jumpsuit from Fraiche by J is the ideal thing to wear after a day in the sun. It's a great option for exploring town or grabbing a bite at your favorite beach bar. The straps also adjust for a more customizable fit.

Chelsea28 Ana Smocked Split Leg Pants: $59 at Nordstrom

We love these bohemian pants for a relaxed and effortless beach look. Made from a lightweight gauzy material, these pants are fully open at the side and would look great paired with your favorite bikini.

Tommy Bahama Boyfriend Shirt Cover-Up: $68 at Nordstrom

We're big fans of the men's button-down as a beach cover-up. This option is great because you don't have to raid anyone's closet in order to have something to wear to the beach! We also think the fitted profile of the shirt makes for a more polished look.

Sea Level Mess Swim Wrap Cover-Up: $59.95 at Nordstrom

Sometimes, the classic wrap cover-up is all you need. This mesh option from Sea Level comes in navy blue and black. Perfect for a walk along the beach or lounging by the pool.

Men's tropical shirts

Tommy Bahama Sea Glass Breezer Original Fit Linen Shirt: $99.50 at Nordstrom

A linen shirt is a must-have for any spring break getaway. This option by Tommy Bahama comes in four pastel colors. It looks great unbuttoned on the beach or with a pair of slacks for an evening outfit.

Bonobos Riviera Slim Fit Short Sleeve Button-Down Chambray Shirt: $78 at Nordstrom

This short-sleeve chambray button-down is perfect for sunny shores. We love the pineapple print and slim fit, and it's made by a favorite brand.

Accessories

Woven Raffia Clutch: $59 at Nordstrom

This raffia clutch would look great paired with your favorite maxi dress. We love that this clutch is large enough to fit an E-reader (a must for lounging by the beach or pool) and that it has an interior lining with a built-in pocket. It's the perfect vacation bag.

Knotty Large Rattan Top Handle Bag: $169 at Nordstrom

This drawstring closure bag is noteworthy for its cute yet practical design. It's a great way to dress up any spring break outfit and keep sand from taking over the inside of your purse.

Shiraleah Karlie Woven Raffia Tote: $86 at Nordstrom

If you're looking for a chic beach bag, this is a great option. We love the square handles and removable zip pouch that you can use to keep your valuables safe and sand-free.

Baublebar Kiera Raffia Drop Earrings: $26.40 at Nordstrom (was $44)

These raffia earrings from Baublebar are super fun and easy to wear. We love the hot pink and turquoise options for an evening in paradise.

Stella + Ruby Lily Chiffon Flower Earrings: $48 at Nordstrom

If your spring break plans include some elegant dinners and nights on the town, we'd suggest picking up these lightweight yet dramatic earrings from Stella + Ruby. They'd look great with white jeans and a blouse or maxi dress.

Shashi Caroline Slide Bracelet: $48 at Nordstrom

This puka shell bracelet screams spring break. If you're someone who always wears a bracelet or watch but you don't want to bring all your jewelry on vacation, we'd suggest this fun and thematically appropriate option.

Plaited Straw Visor: $29 at Nordstrom

If you're a visor fan, this version by Nordstrom is a great option. We love the tightly woven straw design, which looks great with both the black and tan headbands.

Floppy Straw Hat: $49 at Nordstrom

If you're looking for a super wide-brimmed hat to keep the sun at bay, this Floppy Straw Hat from Nordstrom is a great option. We like that the hat offers a looser weave on the top to keep your head cool on those extra-hot days under the sun.

Treasure & Bond Wide Brim Straw Hat: $45 at Nordstrom

This classic straw hat will keep you looking chic while protecting you from the sun's rays. We love the distressed-looking hatband, which blends into the straw material.

Scala Straw Panama Hat: $130 at Nordstrom

The classic Panama hat is a must-have for any tropical vacation. This spring break, it's time to put away the baseball caps and pick up something a little more on-theme, like this great option from Scala.

Shoes

Women's Havianas Slim Sparkle Flip Flop: $34 at Nordstrom

There are some classics that are so timeless everyone wants to get their hands on them. Havianas are one such item. We love these slim flip flops for all our beach and poolside lounging.

Castaner Carina Canvas Wedge Espadrilles: $135 at Nordstrom

The Carina Wedge is one of Spanish shoemaker Castaner's most iconic espadrilles. We love the elegant lace-up ankle strap and the leather lining. If you're looking for a classic resort shoe, these wedge espadrilles can't be beat.

Men's Rainbow '301Alts' Sandal: $53.95 at Nordstrom

Once you've worn in a pair of Rainbows, you'll never want to take them off. These are the perfect spring break flip flop for men. They're ultra-comfortable and can take you from all day at the beach to a casual dinner at your favorite seafood place.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.