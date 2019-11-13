The trending product that promises to improve your skin

It can be exhausting keeping up with all the latest skincare trends and figuring out which types of supplements may actually help you. Lately, we've been hearing a lot of chatter about collagen products, so we decided to do the background research to give you the rundown on this trending supplement.

According to Google Trends, interest in collagen is at an all-time high (at least during the internet age). It could be because of the lofty claims its sellers make about its effectiveness. Like, did you hear that it makes your skin and nails appear stronger and healthier?

As with any supplement, it's important to choose wisely and make sure your choice fits into your existing diet and lifestyle. Here are the basics about what collagen does as well as information about our favorite collagen products on the market.

What is collagen?

Collagen is one of the most important proteins in your body because it plays a major part in supporting connective tissue, including in skin and muscles. It's responsible for structural support as well as elasticity, the factor that determines how young and resilient skin acts.

Increasing the collagen in your diet has been linked to improving skin health by reducing dryness and the look of wrinkles. Collagen has also been connected to relieving joint pain and could be linked to improving muscle mass and preventing bone loss.

Collagen products are usually made from parts of animals, like cows and fish, or from plant-based alternatives.

Collagen powders

Like protein powder, collagen powder can be combined with hot or cold liquids to add nutrition to your diet.

To add to anything: Vital Protein Collagen Peptides

This is probably one of the most versatile collagen peptides products on the market. This flavorless collagen peptide powder is easily dissolvable in hot and cold liquids and can even be added to things like salad dressing, soup, coffee, and pancake mix. Vital Protein Collagen Peptides is also Whole30-approved and Paleo-friendly.

For on the go: Vital Protein Collagen Peptide Powder Stick Supplement

If you like to drink protein shakes after a workout, you know it can be annoying to lug around a big tub of collagen peptides protein powder. That's why these 10-gram powder sticks of by Vital Protein are a great option for busy people, gym-goers, and those who want to continue taking collagen peptide while traveling.

For gut support: Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Collagen

Fans of Ancient Nutrition love that this collagen protein powder not only helps with joint and skin health but also seems to help gut conditions, like leaky gut. We like that it's hormone-free, cage-free, and cruelty-free, but we should warn you that this bone broth collagen protein powder has a pretty polarizing taste. While some users have been able to mask the taste with other flavored powders, some have a hard time stomaching the bone broth flavor.

Capsules, pills, and gummies

If you're already take a daily vitamin or supplement, it will be easy to add one more capsule to your routine.

For healthy hair and nails: Codeage Multi Collagen Protein Capsules

We like these collagen peptides protein capsules because they're made from hormone-free, grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine. They're also non-GMO and preservative-free. Users have noticed that their nails and hair grow back faster and stronger with Codeage, and those who suffer from joint pain have also experienced improvement with their pain levels.

A vegan option: Garden of Life Organic Plant Collagen Builder

If you'd prefer a plant-based collagen supplement, this is a great option. Users say that it helps fight hair loss and strengthens nails. We love that it's certified USDA Organic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and kosher. This supplement also contains high polyphenolic pomegranate to protect against UV rays and help support skin health.

An affordable choice: Youtheory Collagen Advanced with Vitamin C

This collagen-peptides and vitamin C supplement is designed to fight the effects of aging by improving skin, hair, nails, tendons, and ligaments. Users have noticed reduced joint pain and plumper skin after taking this product. Be aware: Some find these penny-sized pills too big to swallow.

To fight wrinkles: Sanar Natural Premium Collagen Peptides Pills

These collagen peptide pills from Sanar Natural use a specially designed wrinkle formula to improve the look and feel of skin. But even with its wrinkle-fighting focus, these pills should still reduce joint pain. Users love the way their skin looks when taking this product. And we love that you only have to take one easy-to-swallow pill rather than the two- to three-pill doses that some other brands require.

A tasty alternative: MAV Nutrition Extra Strength Collagen Gummies

These delicious collagen gummies are made with Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Biotin, Zinc, and Selenium to improve the look and feel of hair, skin, and nails. These gummies are great for people who are looking to reap the benefits of collagen without downing big pills or adding collagen powder to their morning coffee. Users routinely notice stronger nails and shinier hair after taking these gummies.

Liquid-based collagen

Liquid-based collagen is an easy, convenient option for those who prefer not to take the time to mix powder.

For aching joints: Heivy Liquid collagen supplement collagen drink

This liquid collagen supplement is specially formulated for joints and bones. Users say daily consumption of this supplement has helped with joint pain and improved some joint performance. Unlike many collagen products that are made from bovine parts, Heivy Liquid collagen is made from marine fish collagen.

A hydrating drink: Vital Proteins Collagen Water

It's easy to add collagen to your diet when it tastes like flavored water and comes in a bottle that's easy to grab and go. This collagen water includes 10 grams of collagen per bottle and is sweetened with whole-food ingredients -- no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. Choose from a variety of flavors like strawberry lemon, blackberry hibiscus, and blueberry mint.

Bone broth

Many bone broth drinkers swear by its immune system-boosting powers, and it can be enjoyed on its own or used as the base of a soup or stew.

For cold days: Bare Bones Beef Bone Broth

Some of us prefer to eat our nutrients rather than take a supplement. Bone broth is an excellent source of collagen, and it makes a good pick-me-up on a cold winter's day. This shelf-stable bagged version is very drinkable and makes a tasty base for a variety of soups.

For a little variety: Kettle & Fire Bone Broth Variety Pack

If you're new to bone broth and not sure whether you prefer beef or chicken -- or if you're a regular bone broth drinker who likes to change it up -- this variety pack is the perfect way to add naturally occurring collagen to your diet. Users who practice intermittent fasting find this broth to be suitable, and the flavor is enhanced by the addition of vegetables and herbs.

So, does incorporating collagen products work?

Yes, they will have a positive effect on certain aspects of your self-care routine. They won't change your life and fix absolutely everything. But they certainly are a worthwhile addition to anyone who is mindful of taking care of themselves.

