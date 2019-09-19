Treat yourself before the weekend

If you want to celebrate Friday by treating yourself to outdoor gear, beauty products, or home goods, we've got you covered with this roundup of unbeatable bargains. We gathered these TGIF deals to kick off the weekend, so you can indulge without overspending.

These sales are ordered from lowest to highest cost, and all prices were current at the time of publication. Shop now and give yourself something to look forward to when next week begins.

Featured deal -- Get an Instant Pot for under $100

Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt Programmable Pressure Cooker

We're all about the Instant Pot hype; this is one of our favorite kitchen gadgets for its convenience and utility. Right now, this 6-quart model is on sale at 44% off for just $83.77 -- the lowest price we've ever seen. This multifunctional tool can seemingly do it all, and it's beloved for good reason.

Buy from Amazon.

The best of the rest (ordered by price)

1. Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner from Majestic Pure

Morrocan argan oil adds shine to create healthy-looking hair, which is why argan oil-based beauty products have gained so much popularity. This shampoo and conditioner set also includes other beneficial oils like jojoba and avocado, and it's totally cruelty-free.

Buy from Amazon.

2. Tarte Hey There, Beautiful Color Collection

For a limited time on Sephora, you can take advantage of a special offer and enjoy a trio of Tarte's most popular makeup products. The collection includes full size Lights, Camera, Lashes mascara and travel size Amazonian blush and bronzer for the low price of $25 (a $52 value).

Buy from Sephora.

3. Sephora Favorites Fall Perfume Travel Sampler

You can try a variety of to top-selling perfumes when you take advantage of the Sephora Favorites Fall Perfume Sampler. The set includes six travel-sized bottles of scents that are perfect for the fall season. This sampler is valued at $46, but you'll pay only $25 for a limited time.

Buy from Sephora.

4. Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Youthful-Look 24 Hour Foundation

Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Youthful-Look 24 Hour Foundation is currently marked down on Sephora from $46 to $27.50. This liquid formula works well for most skin types and is made without many ingredients such as parabens and phthalates. It also provides SPF 25 and is cruelty-free.

Buy from Sephora.

5. Sephora Collection Advanced Airbrush Set

Sephora's Airbrush makeup brushes are designed to give makeup from foundation to eyeshadow flawless finishes, and you can get a set of five for only $28 -- a value of $170.00. The collection includes foundation, concealer, powder, crease, and shadow brushes, all in a zippered carrying case and made from animal-free materials.

Buy from Sephora.

6. Linum Home Textiles Penelope Turkish Cotton Bath Towels

Linum Home Textiles Penelope Bath Towels are crafted in plush Turkish cotton with an attractive floral design. The set includes two towels that measure 54 inches by 27 inches -- the perfect size for bath time. The current sale price of $37.79 is a savings of 35%.

Buy from Nordstrom.



7. Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat

The Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat is currently half off retail, so you'll pay just $40.73 for its lightweight yet comfortable construction. The material is latex-free and 4.7mm thick, and its special surface prevents sweat from seeping into the mat during use.

Buy from REI.

8. Nordstrom at Home Lazy Days Faux Fur Throw Blanket

We love the super soft polyester material of the Lazy Days Faux Fur Throw Blanket that's part of Nordstrom's at Home Collection. It's machine-washable and available in grey, teal, and pink. The $99 price is currently marked down to only $49.49.

Buy from Nordstrom.

9. Treasure & Bond Throw-On Cotton & Wool Blend Cardigan

Whether you need a cozy sweater for casual days at work or leisure time on the weekends, Treasure & Bond's Cotton and Wool Blend Cardigan has you covered. The laid-back style is 32 inches long and doesn't have a collar or fasteners, so it's easy to slip on and stay warm. Get yours now for the sale price of $53.40, a savings of 40% off the regular price of $89.

Buy from Nordstrom.

10. BeautyBlender The Crown Jewels Blender Essentials

The BeautyBlender Crown Jewels Blender Essentials is packed with blender and cleanser tools, all made without harsh chemical ingredients. The kit includes four sponge blenders and four jewel-shaped cleansing tools for $65 (a $112 value).

Buy from Sephora.

11. The North Face Flight Stow-N-Go H20 Women's Jacket

The Flight Stow-N-Go H20 Women's Jacket by The North Face is designed for avid runners, thanks to the lightweight material that is reflective and water-resistant. What's more, it's easy to carry when you aren't wearing because it can be stashed into its zippered pouch. The $69.73 price is a savings of $70.27.

Buy from REI.

12. Columbia Crested Butte II Men's Insulated Jacket

Columbia's Crested Butte II Insulated Jacket for Men is constructed for outdoor adventures, as it features water-resistant material with the company's innovative Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology that retains wearers' own body heat for optimal warmth. The $70.73 sale price is marked down from $110.

Buy from REI.

13. Drunk Elephant The Littles Set

The Littles Set provides a great opportunity to save and sample a variety of Drunk Elephant products. The retail price is $130, but you'll pay $90 for travel sizes of the brand's most popular serums, creams, and more -- eight products total that are all cruelty-free and made without synthetic fragrances.

Buy from Sephora.

14. Arc'Teryx Cierzo 28 Pack

Wherever your adventures take you, the Acr'Teryx Cierzo 28 Pack has the space to stow your gear. It features a top-loading lid and a compressible structure. The shoulder straps are lightweight and comfortable. It's available for the price of $94.73, a savings of 20%.

Buy from REI.

15. All-Clad Hard Anodized Aluminum Fry Pan Set

The Hard Anodized Fry Pan duo by All-Clad includes 10" and 12" pans with a non-stick coating that is free of PFOA. The hard, strong anodized aluminum cooks evenly and is safe to put in the dishwasher. The set is currently on sale for $99.99 that's discounted 33% off the usual price.

Buy from Nordstrom.

Buy from Amazon.

16. All-Clad 12" Hard Anodized Aluminum Chef's Pan

From steaming to stir frying, the All-Clad 12" Hard Anodized Aluminum Chef's Pan does it all. It has a wide opening and flat bottom similar to a wok that cooks precisely, plus the PFOA-free non-stick surface makes cleanup easy. The pan is dishwasher safe, too. Save 25% and get yours for the marked-down price of $99.99.

Buy from Nordstrom.

Buy from Amazon.

17. GoWISE 11.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

Air fryers are an incredible addition to any kitchen, especially for people who love the taste of fried foods but who want a healthier option. This 11.6-Quart Air Fryer features a touchscreen with eight preset programs, so you can make everything from french fries to rotisserie chicken. It's on sale now for just $116.01.

Buy from Amazon.

18. ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 2 Tent

Easy assembly, durable construction, and breathable mesh ventilation are must-have features for camping comfort, and the ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 2 delivers these and more. A gear loft and two doors add to the convenience it offers. It's currently 25% off on REI, so you'll pay just $119.73.

Buy from REI.

19. ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum

This powerful robotic vacuum is perfect for pet owners, as it's designed specifically to suction pet hair from your floors without getting tangled up. It's programmable, so you can set it to run while you're away and always come home to a clean house. It's $30 off the list price, so you'll get it for $129.99.

Buy from Amazon.

20. Circulon Acclaim Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

This 15-piece, nonstick cookware set is currently 25% off, making it just $149.99. The durable aluminum distributes heat to evenly cook food, and it's even oven safe at up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it's nonstick, so cleanup is always easy.

Buy from Amazon.

21. NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device

If you've wanted to give at-home microcurrent beauty treatments a try, check out the compact NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device that's marked down from $199 to $169.15. The device has a strong fan base for toning skin and minimizing the appearance of lines and sagging skin via microcurrent technology.

Buy from Nordstrom.

Buy from Amazon.

22. DRYBAR The Blowout Bunch Buttercup Blow Dryer Kit

In addition to a 1,875-watt blow dryer with ionic technology, you'll get a brush, clips, and essential hair care products for beautiful blow-out results in DRYBAR's Buttercup Blow Dryer Kit. It even includes a finishing spray to keep your 'do looking great. The kit is a value of $292, but it's available for a limited time on Nordstrom for just $199.

Buy from Nordstrom.

23. T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set

With three interchangeable barrels, five adjustable heat settings, and a generous nine-foot cord, you can create countless beautiful hair styles with the impressive feature set of the T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set. This versatile styling tool also features tourmaline ceramic technology for smooth, shiny hair. It's currently on sale at Ulta for $249.

Buy from Ulta.

Buy from Amazon.

24. REI Co-op Backpacking Bundle

At $275, the REI Co-op Backpacking Bundle is a great deal for avid outdoors lovers. The bundle includes a tent that fits two adults and is rated for three seasons, an insulated sleeping pad, and the Trail Pod 30 sleeping bag that maintains warmth in temperatures as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit. The price of the trio would be $60 more if the items were purchased separately.

Buy from REI.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.