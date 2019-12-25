Treat yourself with these top deals

Holidays are a time for giving, and while it's rewarding buying gifts your family and friends really love, it's also stressful.

There's no shame in admitting it -- or in breathing a small sigh of relief once the holidays are over. These deals will help you get that process started.

You've worked hard to make the holidays perfect for everyone else, so now that it's nearly done for another year, it's time to treat yourself. You may want to gift yourself that big-ticket item that you hinted about but didn't find under the Christmas tree. Or perhaps you just want to enjoy some much-needed self-care.

Whatever strikes your fancy, it's time to go ahead and treat yourself. Order now and they should arrive right around when the holidays officially end.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw: $109.90 at Nordstrom (was $147)

Made from the softest microfiber fleece, this aesthetically pleasing throw doubles as a blanket and is the perfect accessory to keep you cozy while you curl up with a book or catch up on your Netflix binge-watching.

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks: $25 at Amazon

These under-eye masks help to reduce puffiness and dark circles, which many people have trouble with after over-indulging and getting too little sleep over the holiday season. You may want to pair these with a full face mask or let them do their thing while you relax with soothing music and a glass of something nice.

Michael Aram Signature Candle Collection: $70 at Macy's

A candle might not seem like a treat at first, but the Michael Aram Signature Candle Collection offers seven delectable fragrances, including white orchid and magnolia. Each is made from quality soy wax and has a beautiful decorative lid.

Slip for Beauty Sleep Slipsilk Pure Silk Pillowcase: $85 -- $105 at Nordstrom

Not only does this pure silk pillowcase feel luxuriously soft, it also helps avoid sleep creases and bedhead so you can start the day looking as good as you feel!

INC Carolyn Glitter Clutch: $34.65 at Macy's (was $49.50)

Add a bit of sparkle to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. This clutch is just as well-suited to casual nights out as it is to dressier occasions. You can select between five gorgeous glittery shades.

Pure Jolly Premium Aromatherapy Essential Oil Kit: $9.99 at Amazon (was $12.99)

What with hosting or visiting family, last-minute shopping, and rushing around to various festive functions, what you need now is some pure relaxation with the help of essential oil aromatherapy.

Homedics Ellia Blossom Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser: $39.99 at Macy's (was $74.99)

You'll need some way to enjoy those essential oils, and the Homedics Ellia Blossom Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser is an excellent choice. It's less messy than oil burners, delivering a fine, soothing mist of aroma that can disperse all over your room. It also has a color-changing light to promote relaxation.

Belle de Mer Cultured Freshwater Pearl Collar Necklace: $299.99 at Macy's (was $1,000)

If you truly want to go off the deep end and treat yourself to something that will last a lifetime, this pearl necklace is a timeless classic. It's perfect for formal occasions, though you may want a special piece of jewelry to wear day to day, and a traditional pearl necklace is ideal for that.

Good Days Start With Gratitude Journal: $6.99 at Amazon

Treat yourself to the gift that will keep giving all year. It might sound like a simple idea, but studies have shown that writing a daily gratitude journal can foster a positive outlook and may improve your mood overall.

bareMinerals Be Pure & Be Dewy Claymates Mask Duo: $35 at Nordstrom

This face mask duo from bareMinerals combines two different masks -- Be Pure and Be Dewy -- in one pot, giving you the chance to customize your skincare routine to fit your needs. The Be Pure mask deep cleanses and refines pores while the Be Dewy mask is deeply hydrating.

eunoia naturals Revive Aromatherapy Mist: $19.99 at Amazon (was $22.99)

This aromatherapy mist combines 40% citrus essential oils with vanilla and water to create a reviving spray that can be used as a room mist, to give linens a pleasant scent, or even as a body spray. The invigorating citrus formula is the perfect pick-me-up after a busy holiday period.

Palais des Thés My Tea For the Morning Assortment: $37.95 from Macy's

If coffee is what you drink when you want to wake up or boost productivity, tea is what you drink when you want to slow down and enjoy a moment of zen. This tea selection from Palais des Thés contains six varieties of black, green and flavored tea.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe: $99 at Nordstrom

If you want to treat yourself to some serious relaxation, you'll need a quality robe to wear while you pamper yourself or lounge around the house. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe is made from a special microfiber that feels incredibly soft, plus it doesn't pill or shrink.

Hotel Collection Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Collection: $31.99+ at Macy's (was $60)

A soft, fluffy towel is one of life's simple luxuries so it's worth treating yourself in this arena. You do use them every day, after all, so it isn't a frivolous purchase (not that there's anything wrong with being frivolous now and again). These particular towels are made using strong and soft long-staple Turkish cotton.

Tempur-Pedic Windsock Slippers: $39.95 at Nordstrom

These might not be the most glamorous slippers, but they're certainly some of the most comfortable. They're made from a soft, warm terry material with a luxurious Tempur-Pedic innersole that feels as though you're walking on air. The rubber soles are waterproof, so you won't get your feet wet if you pop out to collect your mail in these slippers.

Calvin Klein Faux Leather Wallet: $36 at Nordstrom (was $48)

Treat yourself to a quality wallet from a designer brand without blowing all through all your savings. It has an attractive textured surface with an interior currency pouch, slip pockets, three card slots, and a coin pocket -- everything you need to carry your money and cards in style.

Sperry Men's Authentic Original A/O Boat Shoe: $95 at Macy's

Whether you're genuinely up on the deck of your boat or simply enjoying lunch with friends on your garden deck, these Sperry boat shoes look great with a classic smart-casual appearance that works well with a variety of outfits.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.