Traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage

From www.foodfanatic.com by Janette Fuschi
Ingredients
For the Brine:

  • 1 cup Salt, coarse
  • 3/4 cup Light Brown Sugar
  • 2 Bay Leafs
  • 12 juniper berries
  • 2 teaspoons Whole Black Peppercorns
  • 2 teaspoons Yellow Mustard Seed
  • 10 Whole Cloves
  • 1 teaspoon Ground Ginger
  • 1 Cinnamon Stick
  • 1 teaspoon Allspice, ground
  • 3 pounds Beef Brisket

For Cooking the Brisket:

  • 1 Onion, peeled and quartered
  • 2 stalks Celery
  • 2 teaspoons Yellow Mustard Seed
  • 1 teaspoon Whole Black Peppercorns
  • 2 Bay Leafs
  • 1 pound Carrot, peeled
  • 1 1/2 pounds Potatoes, red skinned, quartered
  • 1 head Cabbage, cut into 6 wedges

Directions

  1. To a large stock pot (I used an 8-quart pot) add 4 cups water and all the brining ingredients.
  2. Bring to a simmer and turn off the heat. Add 4 cups cold water and allow the brine to cool down. Refrigerate until it reaches 45°F.
  3. Submerge the brisket in the pan, cover and refrigerate for 7-10 days.
  4. After 7-10 days remove the brisket and discard the brining liquid. Rinse the meat.
  5. Add the brisket back into the cleaned pan and cover with water. Add the onion, celery, mustard seeds, peppercorns and bay leaves. Bring to a boil and simmer for 2 1/2 hours. After 2 1/2 hours add the carrots, potatoes and cabbage and simmer for 20 minutes.

