FDA
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Trader Joe’s recalling frozen Lightly Salted Edamame have due to possible listeria contamination

December 18, 2020 | 2:34pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Karu F. Daniels
FDA

Trader Joe’s shoppers better beware!