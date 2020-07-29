Luiz C. Ribeiro
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Trader Joe’s defends its food brands as nonracist after petition demands change

July 29, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Luiz C. Ribeiro

Trader Joe's is adamantly denying that some of its ethnic food brands have racist names.