Toys from your childhood that are ready to return to your life

Nostalgia has become a cornerstone of our culture in recent years. From television series reboots to old movies reimagined to video games remastered, there's a warm and familiar feeling when it comes to revisiting experiences and times from our childhood.

The same sense of nostalgia goes for classic toys as well. Remember the days when the highest tech device kids played with was a Tamagotchi?

Ignite fond memories of simpler times with some of these toys from past decades that you can buy again on Amazon. Or, consider gifting someone of the younger generations one of these playthings from the past.

Nintendo 64: When it comes to classic gaming systems, Nintendo 64 was maybe the most popular, in part because it featured some incredible games you to play with friends. If you had a Nintendo 64, you had to have Mario Kart -- the iconic multiplayer race game that entertains for hours.

Super Soaker: Originally made by Larami and later by Hasbro, Super Soakers spawned summers of endless fun with water guns both big and small. While they're slightly different than those from our childhood, you can still grab one today to make for a refreshing adventure on a hot day outside.

Easy Bake Oven: Get your kids into baking with the Easy Bake Oven, a toy that's over 50 years old yet still successful, educational, and tasty. The good thing is that the technology and ease of use have improved since the 1960s. This modern model is safe, smart, and fun for families.

Tamagotchi: Electronic games have come a long way! The famed digital pet from the 90s can be yours again today with the original Tamagotchi. Fed, play, teach, train, and discipline your pet as you watch it grow and become an adult. Plus, the keychain makes it easy to take with you wherever you go.

Rubik's Cube: This simple puzzle was complicated and entrancing when it was first developed in the 1970s, and it remains the same today. An impressive standard by which to determine dexterity and mathematical acumen, the Rubik's cube was the prized toys in the 80s, winning multiple awards. The cube sits nicely on a display shelf, and it's certainly fun to pick up every once in a while to see if you are worthy.

Silly Putty: The original "liquid-solid," Silly Putty was invented by accident nearly 80 years ago, and it didn't take long to become a phenomenon. You can get this three-pack of putty for pretty cheap from Crayola, which now owns Silly Putty and has sold more than 300 million eggs since 1950. That's a lot of putty!

Beanie Babies: Ty Beanie Babies were a hot commodity in their heyday, not to mention the stuff holiday shopping nightmares are made of. Today, Ty still makes beanbag toys, but now they are big-eyed, animal plushies called Beanie Boos, different from the unique bears of the 90s. Buy don't worry, you can still get the classic Beanie Babies you remember on Amazon.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards: One of the most popular trading card games ever - with billions of cards sold, and who knows how many swapped between friends and enemies - you can continue your quest some 20 years after the game was first launched. The wildly fun Japanese game became a global phenomenon, with cards still being bought, battled, and traded today.

Lite-Brite: There are many out there upon hearing the name "Lite-Brite" who will instantly - for better or worse - recall an insanely catchy commercial jingle. Good news: The simple but satisfying toy that fostered hours of creativity and self-expression can be yours again.

Hungry Hungry Hippos: This was a nearly perfect game for kids. It involves animals, colors, and a plastic toy to hit repeatedly. It can be yours inexpensively, whether you have your own kids or you want to play it yourself, and it's still easy to clean up and pack away.

Bop It!: Another classic game with a catchy jingle, the Bop It! tested your dexterity and coordination, shouting out directions as you competed with and against your friends. It's a great toy to keep laying around the house for those times when you need to let off some steam.

Furby: 20 years ago, every kid wanted their own bug-eyed, alien-looking furry friend. They were the hot holiday gift, and while they may not be quite as popular today, there are still many variations created and sold, including this Furby Connect that pairs with an app.

Game Boy Advance: Nintendo's Game Boy was a revelation for kids when it first came out - and the Game Boy Advance took the device up a notch when it arrived in 2001. Play your favorite old games when you pick one up today, like our personal favorite, Super Mario Advance 4.

Tetris: The classic puzzle game has made it to a few different consoles, and for good reason: It offers timeless, rewarding, and challenging fun. Today, you can get an updated version for the Nintendo Switch that also includes a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Vortex Aero Howler: Nerf regularly makes colorful, soft toys for active kids. The Vortex Aero Howler football was a common toy, as it fit a kid's hand and allowed them to throw higher and farther than a real football. Pick one up, let it rip, and hear the ball howl as it soars through the air.

