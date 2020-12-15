Zach Gibson / AP
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell finally acknowledges Biden won election

December 15, 2020 | 6:44pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Michael McAuliff, Dave Goldiner, Chris Sommerfeldt
Zach Gibson / AP

"The Electoral College has spoken," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)