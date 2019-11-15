Top-of-the-line gifts 2019

It can be difficult to express the true depth of gratitude you have for someone, but the right gift can be a good start.

The best gifts are given with a cheerful heart. And sometimes, for those incredible, above-and-beyond people in your life, your heart is overflowing with so much joy that you only want to give what that special someone deserves: the very best.

Following is a list that can help you zero in on that perfect, top-of-the-line gift for the high-quality people in your life.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler: $549.99 at Ulta

The gift for the person who never has a single hair out of place: The Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler uses air to simultaneously dry and style hair without the need for potentially damaging extreme heat. Utilizing the same jet-stream technology that allows airplanes to fly, this innovative styler can be used to curl, wave, and smooth multiple types of hair. This top-quality styling tool can streamline morning routines so the person you gift this to can begin each day with perfection. Buy from Ulta.

Vitamix Professional Series 750: $750 at Amazon

A top-of-the-line model means a product that's the absolute best in its class, and Vitamix is the industry leader when it comes to food prep. The Professional Series 750 model has variable speed controls that whirl a precision-crafted blade driven by a cool-running motor to give the user complete control. The capabilities of this impressive countertop appliance are seemingly limitless as it can heat soup, mix dough, create frozen treats, and grind nuts and coffee. It's an exceptional choice for the discerning foodie or dedicated home chef. Buy from Amazon.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Digital SLR Camera: $3,299 at Amazon

What the EOS 5D Mark IV camera can do is unbelievable. This digital SLR model is a high-tech wonder that combines over 30 million pixels and a 61-point auto-focus system to help you take the most phenomenal pictures imaginable. For those more interested in video, this camera can record in 4K at up to 30 fps. The highly accurate exposure and focus tracking allow for continuous shooting while the ISO range runs from 100 to 32,000. Professional photographers will find the artistic capabilities of this camera nearly limitless, while beginners can expect assistance that will produce vibrant, gallery-worthy images. Buy from Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 5: $749 at Amazon

Rolex used to be the go-to timepiece gift, but the new Apple Watch not only tells time with style, it can also watch over its wearer like a guardian angel. The Series 5 model features an always-on Retina display, a heart rate monitor, and a decibel check to make sure you're not damaging your hearing. Additionally, it tracks your activity level, is swim-proof, has a built-in compass (with elevation), lets you compete in challenges with friends, and provides a way to make calls without your phone. The newest model includes fall detection and can send an emergency SOS if the wearer is in trouble. The Apple Watch is truly a top-shelf gift for the ones you care about the most in your life. Buy from Amazon.

Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream: $90 - $2,400 at Nordstrom

Like many of the greatest products, Crème de la Mer was created out of necessity. After a dozen years of experimenting, aerospace physicist Dr. Max Huber discovered a fermentation process for sea kelp that helped heal the burns he suffered in a lab accident. It has since become one of the most revered skincare products in the world. This luxurious cream can revitalize skin with its special moisturizing "Miracle Broth," returning that youthful glow that seemed forever lost. The recipient of this "cream from the sea" will forever be grateful for this treasured fountain-of-youth moisturizer. Buy from Nordstrom.

KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer: $474.99 at Macy's

If that special someone in your life likes to bake, a KitchenAid's mixer is the countertop appliance that can transform a hobby into a passionate pursuit. The eye-catching retro design coupled with a potent 325-watt motor will mix even the toughest dough with ease, and look good doing it. The unit's tilting head allows you to easily insert and remove the polished steel bowl, and a flat beater, wire whip, dough hook, and pouring shield are all included with your purchase. Perhaps the best part of giving this extraordinary culinary gift is that you may receive a scrumptious (edible) thank you from time to time. Buy from Macy's.

Sonos Move: $399 at Amazon

Music is even better when you have a phenomenal speaker. The portable Sonos Move lets you listen to your favorite songs in crystal clear brilliance anywhere. With a shock- and weather-resistant casing that can withstand cold, heat, rain, snow, dust, UV rays, and more, along with a battery that can last up to 10 hours, this impressive device can follow you virtually anywhere you go. You can use WiFi to stream your favorite playlists using Alexa voice control when connected to your home network; Bluetooth is provided when you're elsewhere. Additionally, the automatic Trueplay tuning enhances the sound to adapt to whatever listening environment you're in. This is a jaw-dropping gift that even the most discriminating audiophile will cherish. Buy from Amazon.

Samsung 75-Inch QLED 8K Q900 Series Ultra HD Smart TV: $6,997.99 at Amazon

And you thought 4K was impressive? Welcome to Samsung's 8K TV. If you know someone who wants an upgrade to their state-of-the-art entertainment system, this is the top-of-the-line TV that will actually place them ahead of the curve. And don't worry if there's no 8K content available, because this television is so smart it converts ordinary content into 8K, delivering a peerless viewing and listening experience. The recipient of this gift will likely be so appreciative that you'll have a new, regular host for movie nights and game days. Buy from Amazon.

Alicia Adams Classic Herringbone Alpaca Throw Blanket: $445 at Nordstrom

Nothing denotes the pure luxury of a top-of-the-line product like its texture. If you want to give a gift that can provide warmth and comfort every single night, consider an alpaca throw blanket. Alpaca is a soft and durable natural fiber that doesn't have the scales found on sheep's wool, so it has an unmatched silky feeling when it rests against your skin. Additionally, unlike other animals, alpacas don't produce oil. This means there's no lanolin, the substance that irritates most individuals who may itch from other fabrics, making the throw hypoallergenic. This fringed taupe blanket features an elegant herringbone weave and will be the perfect cozy companion for that special person who deserves never-ending hugs. Buy from Nordstrom.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle: $149.95 at Amazon

Water is essential to life, and you can give the gift of hydration with this SodaStream that makes water sparkle with literally just a touch of a button, so it's exciting and easy to drink. This bundle comes with the machine as well as two canisters of CO2 that infuse regular water with bubbles. Additionally, you'll get three 1-liter bottles to create sparkling water and two zero-calorie bottles of fruit drop flavoring (lime and orange). With this kit, the recipient can create their own carbonated drink recipes and enjoy water in a fabulous new way that will help them effortlessly meet those eight-glass-a-day requirements. Buy from Amazon.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.