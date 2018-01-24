  1. Home
Tofu Vegetable Lo Mein

From www.foodfanatic.com by Urvashee Patel
Ingredients

  • 1 14 ounce package Extra Firm Tofu, drained and pressed
  • 2 teaspoons Olive Oil
  • 2 tablespoons Soy Sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Sriracha Chili Sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Sesame Oil
  • 1 tablespoon Canola Oil
  • 1 Red Bell Pepper, cut julienne
  • 1 Carrot, cut julienne
  • 2 teaspoons Minced Garlic
  • 1 teaspoon Minced Fresh Ginger
  • 3 Scallions, sliced
  • 1 cup Snow Peas, sliced
  • 8 ounces Lo Mein Noodles

For the Sauce:

  • 4 tablespoons Soy Sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Sriracha Chili Sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Sesame Oil
  • 1 teaspoon Brown Sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Mirin

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  2. Combine the olive oil, soy sauce and Sriracha sauce in a large bowl. Cut the tofu into small cubes and toss with the sauce. Set aside for 20 minutes.
  3. Spread the cubes in a large sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes, tossing the tofu halfway through.
  4. Whisk together the sauce ingredients and set aside.
  5. In a large skillet, heat the canola oil over medium-high heat. Add the bell pepper, carrots and snow peas to the pan and sauté for 3-4 minutes.
  6. Add the garlic and ginger and sauté for another 2 minutes.
  7. Stir in the scallions and the sauce. Remove the pan from the heat.
  8. Cook the noodles according to the package directions and drain the extra water.
  9. Add the noodles and tofu to the vegetables and return the pan to medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Serve hot.

