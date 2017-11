Print

Toffee Snickerdoodles Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup Unsalted Butter, 2 sticks

2 cups Granulated Sugar

2 large Eggs

1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract

3 cups All-Purpose Flour

1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda

1/2 teaspoon Cream Of Tartar

2 cups Toffee Bits, divided

For the Topping:

1/4 cup Granulated Sugar

1 tablespoon Cinnamon

Directions

Combine the butter and the sugar and beat on medium speed until well creamed together. Next, add the eggs and vanilla extract. Beat the eggs into the butter and sugar until egg is well mixed, scrape down the bowl as needed. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking soda and cream of tartar. Slowly add into batter and beat on medium low speed until well combined and dough forms. As the dough starts to form, add 1 cup of the toffee and mix only until combined. Pre-scoop the dough into balls, and roll the dough in the remaining toffee, gently pressing some into the top of the cookie. Refrigerate the dough for a minimum of 30-45 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Allow the cookie to rest 10 minutes at room temperature before baking. In a small bowl, combined cinnamon and sugar and stir to combine. Roll each cookie dough ball in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Place about 2 inches apart. Bake at 350°F 10-12 minutes. They will be slightly under baked in the middle. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for several minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

Notes

If you want to prepare ahead of time and refrigerate overnight, allow the cookies to rest at room temperature for 10-15 minutes before baking.

