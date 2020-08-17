August 17, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Toddlers found dead after climbing into hot car, getting locked inside: authorities
Two Alabama brothers, ages 1 and 3, were found dead in a hot car over the weekend and authorities believe they climbed into the vehicle themselves and were locked inside for more than an hour. The boys’ parents told investigators they thought the kids were playing in their rooms, but the toddlers were found unresponsive in the family’s car after a frantic search Saturday afternoon, Shelby County authorities said.