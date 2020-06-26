June 26, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Toddler found living in filthy dog cage with snakes crawling by, hundreds of mice running around: cops
Henry County Sheriff’s Office
An animal-cruelty investigation turned into a heartbreaking discovery Thursday and the rescue of a toddler who was living in horrific conditions. The 18-month-old boy was found inside a tiny dog cage that was covered in feces, urine and bugs and was surrounded by more than 600 animals, including snakes, rats, mice, rabbits and roosters, Tennessee authorities said Friday.