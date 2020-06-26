  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Toddler found living in filthy dog cage with snakes crawling by, hundreds of mice running around: cops

June 26, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira
Henry County Sheriff’s Office

An animal-cruelty investigation turned into a heartbreaking discovery Thursday and the rescue of a toddler who was living in horrific conditions. The 18-month-old boy was found inside a tiny dog cage that was covered in feces, urine and bugs and was surrounded by more than 600 animals, including snakes, rats, mice, rabbits and roosters, Tennessee authorities said Friday.