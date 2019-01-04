Toaster Oven Baked Pears Recipe
January 4, 2019 | 10:00am
Toaster Oven Baked Pears Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 Red Anjou Pear, (ripe)
- 1/8 teaspoon Ground Cinnamon
- 6 Semisweet Chocolate Chips
- 2 tablespoons Chopped Pecans
- 1 teaspoon Pure Maple Syrup
Optional Toppings:
- Plain Greek Yogurt
- Vanilla Ice Cream
- Whipped Cream
Directions
- Adjust toaster oven cooking rack to the bottom position and preheat to 350 degrees F. Lightly oil a baking dish or cookie sheet.
- Halve pear and use a teaspoon to scoop out the seeds. If the halves do not lay flat, slice a thin piece off the back.
- Place pear halves in the baking dish and sprinkle with cinnamon, fill with chocolate chips and pecan pieces. Drizzle maple syrup over both halves.
- Bake until pears soften about 25 to 35 minutes. The bake time will vary depending on the variety and ripeness of the pear used.
- Serve warm topped with vanilla ice cream or yogurt.
Notes
- To cook in a convection toaster oven reduce the temperature to 325°F and bake pears until softened, about 18 to 25 minutes.
Recommended
Breville Smart Oven Convection Toaster Oven
Le Creuset Heritage 3 Quart Square Dish